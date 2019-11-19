LISTEN: Kacey Musgraves ‘All Is Found’ From Frozen 2 Soundtrack Is Released

KACEY MUSGRAVES, PHOTO BY STEVEN FERDMAN/GETTY IMAGES; FROZEN; ARTWORK COURTESY OF THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Grammys, CMAs, ACMs, you name it, Nashville’s Kacey Musgraves has been winning them all. Now she’s gonna be a part of Disney‘s BLOCKBUSTER sequel Frozen 2, which hit theaters everywhere this past weekend. Her cut from the soundtrack “All Is Found” plays during the end credits, and is joined by rockers Weezer and Panic! At The Disco who can also be found on the album playing during the film’s end credits.

Frozen 2 Soundtrack:

“All Is Found,” performed by Evan Rachel Wood “Some Things Never Change,” performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff “Into the Unknown,” performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA) “When I Am Older,” performed by Josh Gad “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.),” performed by Jonathan Groff “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Jonathan Groff “Show Yourself,” performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood “The Next Right Thing,” performed by Kristen Bell “Into the Unknown,” performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits) “All Is Found,” performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits) “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Weezer (end credits)

@iamholleman