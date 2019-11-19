BIG 3: Disney Plus Still Hacked, Former Cards Up For HOF & S. Dakota Meth

1. Disney says its new Disney Plus streaming service doesn’t have a security breach, but some users have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts.

2. Four former Cardinals are in the running for the Baseball Hall Of Fame. Scott Rolen, Rafael Furcal, Brad Penny and Larry Walker are all on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot.

3. The state of South Dakota is being subjected to some online criticism after unveiling their latest anti-methamphetamine campaign.