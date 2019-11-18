WATCH: Eric Church Throws A Little Shade At Garth Brooks During Show

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Oh boy, oh boy! Things are getting a little bit chippy in the country world after the CMA Awards last week, specifically after superstar Garth Brooks won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. It was thought by many that Carrie Underwood would win the award given the direction of the CMAs this year to push toward celebrating women, on the other hand many felt that Eric Church deserved to win after his unbelievable Double Down Tour (which was also highest grossing).

If you’re new around here, that’s okay, but you should know that Eric has been vocal about Garth for a couple of years now, especially after losing to him in the same catagory at the 2017 CMA Awards. At the time, Eric had some choice words to say of the superstar who lip synced “Ask Me How I Know” after complaining that his voice wasn’t up to par due to recent multiple performances on the road.

“That pissed me off,” Church said in 2018. “To me, lip-syncing is and always will be a red line. It’s fabricated. I don’t want young artists thinking it’s OK, because it’s not… So the winner of the biggest category of the night lip-synced in the biggest moment on the show? F$%k that! And I didn’t like his excuse at all. I felt like he was speaking for the other nominees. I can speak for myself—I’m not lip-syncing. If I can’t sing, I won’t sing, or I’ll sing badly. But at least you’ll get what you get.”

So when it came time to perform his “Are You Sure Hank Done It His Way” cover originally by Waylon Jennings over the weekend in D.C., he didn’t hold back during the lyrics. And we have video proof! In the clip you can clearly hear Eric change one of the lines to, “I know Garth didn’t do it this way” before a smirk turned into a smile, while doing kind of a strut around the stage near the bridge of the song. And the best part? The crowd was into it all the way.

Check out the video below (shade comes at the one-minute mark) and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

