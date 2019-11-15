BIG 3: Get A Flu Shot, Ozuna Passes & $1000 for Watching Hallmark Movies?

1. It’s that time of the year for flu shots. Health officials are recommending flu shots for everyone who is over six months old.

2. Marcell Ozuna is rejecting the Cardinals’ qualifying offer.

Now that Marcell Ozuna has declined his qualifying offer, what does it mean for the #STLCards? https://t.co/7rNsC28hsE — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) November 15, 2019

3. Holiday movie lovers can win the gig of a lifetime. CenturyLinkQuote is offering one lucky person a thousand-dollars to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.