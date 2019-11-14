WATCH: Midland, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs Get Roasted In Latest ‘Mean Tweets’

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

These are always my favorite. If you stayed up after the 53rd Annual CMAs last night chances are you caught Jimmy Kimmel LIVE on ABC30 and his latest installment of the popular segment Mean Tweets. The episode featured Nashville powerhouse Luke Bryan, big CMA winner Luke Combs, and nominee for best new artist Midland!

Billy Eilish was also featured, as well as Chance the Rapper, Green Day, John Mayer, Alice Cooper, and Lizzo. See the video below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman