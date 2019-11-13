CMT Announces 11 New Acts That’ll Be Showcased On Their ‘Next Women of Country’

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The big CMT reveal came yesterday as we found out who was hand picked to be apart of their “Next Women of Country” selection for 2020. It’s CMT’s version of a freshman class of up and coming female artists who you should be on the look out for next year. Those eleven picks include Abbey Cone, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Hailey Whitters, Kylie Morgan, Madison Kozak, Renee Blair, Sykamore, Tiera and Walker County. The 2020 Class is said to mark a total of 75 female acts that have been named since its inception in 2013.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Notable winners from years past include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn and Lindsay Ell.

@iamholleman