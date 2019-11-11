WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Releases Official ‘Club’ Music Video

Kelsea Ballerini – YouTube

I’m pretty much into anything Kelsea Ballerini so when she’s talking about how she’d rather stay in with friends rather than hit the club, I feel that. Her latest video “Club” makes a statement that’s all about self-care and opting to hang with the crew instead of waking up on the bathroom floor with her hand stamped. We’ve all been there.

Kelsea will also be appearing with pop star Halsey in an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads. You can see her perform at the 2019 CMA Awards on November 13th as well, and possibly win Female Vocalist of the Year.

