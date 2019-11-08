Next Week’s CMAs To Open With All-Female Medley

PHOTO CREDIT: MARK SELIGER/ABC

Sounds like the 53rd annual Country Music Awards are gonna be kicked off with a bang! The show get started with an all-female performance that is said will blow our socks off, and we couldn’t be more giddy. Big names from the women of country include Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, along with Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires), Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson, with each performing iconic country songs from across decades of the genre’s history, according to Sounds Like Nashville.

“It’s definitely going to be heartfelt,” says Carrie Underwood. “The whole tone this year is obviously taking a look at women in country music. And I love the fact that there’s a theme happening. I hope that’s kind of something that maybe we adopt for future CMAs. It probably makes things harder for everybody else, but it’s just so nice to just be heartfelt and celebrate, you know, women in country music.”

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and you can catch the show on ABC30 here in St. Louis on Wednesday at 7pm! Let us know if you’ll be watching at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page.

