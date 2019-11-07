WATCH: Former American Idol Contestant Brooke White Taps Hollywood’s Jon Heder For ‘Bad Pocket’ Video

Brooke White – Calico

If you don’t remember Nashville newcomer Brooke White on Idol, that’s okay, because her new “Bad Pocket” video is gonna be a great intro for you. Her album Calico dropped last month and it seems she reached out to Hollywood funny guy Jon Heder for her latest video. Who is Jon Heder? Napoleon Dynamite! We suspect that Brooke + Jon Heder + a little cowbell will make this video an instant success.

@iamholleman