LISTEN: Danielle Bradbery Hops Onto Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack With ‘Blackout’

Heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes.. something something heart eyes. That’s all I see whenever the news pops up that Danielle Bradbery has new music or a video feature or is eating a sandwich. The brand new Charlie’s Angels soundtrack dropped on Friday and the 11 song compilation is no slouch. In fact, Danielle went to her socials raving about the impressive lineup saying, “I’m so beyond blessed to be alongside every one of these artists.. Forever pinching myself.”

The upcoming film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska and hits theaters all over St. Louis on Nov. 15. Let us know if you’ll be hitting the movie premiere and also what you think of Danielle’s track “Blackout” at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

