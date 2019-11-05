WATCH: Nashville’s Cole Swindell And Hardy Tease ‘Down To Earth Tour’

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

That’s it.. I’m planning a road trip to either Peoria or Kansas City. Anyone wanna ride shotgun? Cole Swindell just announced he’ll be hitting the road on his Down To Earth Tour starting March 5th through mid April and luckily for us he’s bringing some friends. One friend in particular is from the area, actually, you may know him as Hardy. Nashville newcomer and Warner Music Nashville labelmate Trea Landon is also said to be apart of the 14-date 2020 tour.

Check out the upcoming dates and see the teaser videos below! Let us know if you’ll be hitting one of the mentioned cities at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

Cole Swindell’s Down to Earth Tour Dates:

March 5 — Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theater

March 6 — Rama, Ont. @ Casino Rama-Entertainment Centre

March 13 — Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex Auditorium

March 14 — Okaloosa Island, Fla. @ The Gulf

March 15 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore

March 25 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Sanford Pentagon

March 26 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center-Five Flags Arena

March 27 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

March 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

April 9 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

April 10 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

April 11 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

April 16 — Charleston, S.C. @ N. Charleston PAC

April 17 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

