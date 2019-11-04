Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks Release Official ‘Dive Bar’ Video

Garth Brooks via Facebook

We just knew this video was gonna be fun. An eventual tease was released by Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks while the “Dive Bar” video was in the making that it would be set ‘underwater’ and sure enough, it is. The video takes place at the bottom of a whiskey bottle at none other than Blake’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. Not a bad way to promote the place, right?

“I keep saying that this is the most fun I’ve ever had on a video shoot. I couldn’t stop laughing, just pure joy. The band, crew, Blake.. everyone made this one an unforgettable experience,” Brooks says in a press release. “It’s been a while since we’ve done a music video, and I hope everyone agrees this one was worth the wait.”

Check out the video below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman