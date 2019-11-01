Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, JoBros, Show Love To Brad Paisley In New Show Promo

The “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” airs December 3rd on ABC30

We’re REALLY excited for Brad Paisley‘s new special premiering next month on ABC30 here in St. Louis that’ll feature a bunch of “friends” of his (superstars, really), and now there’s a promo video to prove it. Everyone from Darius Rucker, Jonas Brothers, to Kelsea Ballerini will all be appearing on Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special that is set to hit tubes on December 3rd! In fact, it’s Darius that calls him the “real deal” who’s intelligent and smart. Nick Jonas appears to be impressed with everything, saying, “He gets to combine all the things that make him special. His acting, singing, also his writing.”

Other stars on the show include Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Peyton Manning, and Chris Harrison from “The Bachelor”. Watch the promo video below and let us know if you’ll be tuned in at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

