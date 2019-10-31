WATCH: Little Big Town Releases Official Video For ‘Over Drinking’

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Late last week Little Big Town dropped their live-performance type video for their single “Over Drinking” and we were extremely happy about it. Over the moon, really. On Tuesday, we got another surprise from the Nashville band when they posted the official video for the song featuring Mission: Impossible – Fallout actress Michelle Monaghan! Their new album Nightfall which is due out January 17th.

Check out the video below and make sure to catch Little Big Town at The Fabulous Fox Theatre here in St. Louis on Thursday, February 20th, and let us know what you think of the release and if you’ll be attending the Nightfall Tour stop at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman