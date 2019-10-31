Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Twitter Bans Political Ads, Most Popular Costumes & Matheny to the Royals
October 31, 2019
1. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says the social media platform will stop accepting any political advertising.
2. This year’s most popular Halloween costumes include some classics and newcomers.
3. The Kansas City Royals have hired Mike Matheny as their new manager.
We have named Mike Matheny the 17th manager in franchise history. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/vAmBUz3B1a— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 31, 2019