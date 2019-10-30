CMAs Announce Big-Time Collaborations For Next Month’s Show

Getty Images

We’re now just 2 WEEKS away until the biggest night in country music as the 2019 CMAs premiere on ABC30 live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13! The award show will kick off at 7pm and we’re especially excited because the news came yesterday that some big performances are scheduled including country legend Willie Nelson returning to the stage for the first time since 2012 in a special performance with Kacey Musgraves.

According to cmaawards.com, we can expect some additional performances and collaborations by Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, and Thomas Rhett. It’s also said that Brooks & Dunn will perform their hit song “Hard Workin’ Man” with Brothers Osborne. Previously announced performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK and Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Additional performers and presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks.

We also want to thank YOU and the Country Music Association for making New Country 92.3 Major Market Station of the Year this year! Let us know if you’ll be watching the award show at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman