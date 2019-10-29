LISTEN: Carly Pearce Plans On Going ‘Old School Country’ For Halloween

CARLY PEARCE AND MICHAEL RAY; PHOTO COURTESY OF CMA

I’m usually not a big fan of couples costumes. Seriously. Just ask Girlfriend Julia, she’s still not impressed by it. However, I could get on board with a Carly Pearce and Michael Ray couples costume, especially with the way they’re thinking about doing it.. OLD SCHOOL country! As you may have heard, Carly is no stranger to Halloween and its traditions, one time citing that her mom used to throw incredible Halloween parties. So does it make sense for the two to be in the running for best costume? I think so.

Even she’ll admit she’s pulled back a little since then growing up in a home that was really into Halloween, but now that she’s married to Michael Ray, she says, “as a kid I was really into it. My mom used to throw unbelievable Halloween parties. Now I’m more minimal, I think, but Michael and I want to dress up together and do kind of the old school country couple situation. So, stay tuned.”

The Nashville power couple have some options obviously.. Tammy Wynette and George Jones. Dolly and Porter Wagoner. Johnny and June Carter Cash. The list really does go on, so let us know what you think the two should dress up as this year at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

