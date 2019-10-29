Skip to content

BIG 3: The Internet is 50 today, Record Lows on Halloween & New Emojis

October 29, 2019

1. Today marks 50 years since the first-ever internet connection was made.

2. A few snowflakes may mix in early Thursday morning. Otherwise Halloween day is cloudy, with just a few sprinkles lingering through Halloween evening.

3. Those with Apple phones can now text a yawning smiley face, a sloth or an otter.