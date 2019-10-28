WATCH: Luke Bryan Releases ‘What She Wants Tonight’ Video

Source: YouTube

Luke Bryan dropped his new video for “What She Wants Tonight” on Thursday and things get a little bit steamy in this one. The song is the second single from Luke’s upcoming album, following the lead single, “Knockin’ Boots,” which found itself chart toppin’ just a couple of months ago. The video features a little bar seduction and handcuffs, although the ending may not be what you imagine.

“I have wanted to get together with this group of writers for a long time,” said Luke. “We came up with some really infectious hooks for this song and I think women listeners are going to like that the girl in the song controls the dynamic of the situation. I’ve been wanting to get a big, rocking tempo out for some time and this is certainly it.”

Check out the video below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman