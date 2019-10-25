WATCH: Little Big Town’s ‘Over Drinking’ Video Gets The LIVE Performance Treatment

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

All of us here are reaaally excited for Little Big Town‘s new album Nightfall which is due out January 17th, and on Wednesday we got a video for their new song “Over Drinking”. Although it’s not the band playing the song live at a show, it is a studio performance of the lead track from the upcoming album. Imagine Little Big Town in a room with their instruments and a few other musicians doing what they do.. creating magic.

You can stop imagining now and watch the video below. Make sure to catch Little Big Town at The Fabulous Fox Theatre here in St. Louis on Thursday, February 20th, and let us know what you think of the video and if you’ll be attending the Nightfall Tour stop at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman