Miranda Lambert, Eric Church Among The First Wave Of CMA Performers Announced

It’s that time of year again. The CMAs will air November 13th on ABC30 here in St. Louis and on Wednesday we received the news of the first round of performers. They include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Keith Urban. It’s said that Chris Stapleton will also perform with Pink, and special co-host Dolly Parton with take the stage with For King and Country and Zach Williams. The CMA Awards 2019 also includes special guest host Reba McEntire, who will also be performing.

Each year, according to cmaawards.com, The CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by the more than 7,400 industry professional members of the Country Music Association, which when established in 1958, became the first trade organization formed to promote an individual genre of music. The first CMA Awards Banquet and Show was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast on NBC Television for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The show began airing on the ABC Television Network in 2006 where it still airs today.

