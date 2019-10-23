ICYMI: Tim McGraw Shares Duet With Blanco Brown On ‘Don’t Take The Girl’

YouTube

I don’t know if you happened to see this, or even take the time to watch, but it’s definitely worth listening to. Last week, JingleFest star Blanco Brown was tapped for an incredible duet with Tim McGraw and his classic SMASH hit “Don’t Take The Girl” and it’s the stuff of dreams. The two were introduced while on individual trips to Australia and according to Taste Of Country, Blanco told McGraw why the song was so important to him and how hearing the 1994 classic made him want to “live his life with purpose and not to “make my street circumstances a reality.”

We then found out that McGraw was a “big fan” of Blanco’s work and suggested the two should do “more work together.” Check out the duet below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman