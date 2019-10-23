BIG 3: FB Crypto Trial, UAW Deal & Battlehawks Schedule

1. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is defending the social media site’s cryptocurreny project “Libra” before a House committee.

2. General Motors will make a one-point-five-billion-dollar investment in the Wentzville assembly plant if the United Auto Workers approve its proposed contract to end a strike./p>

3. The St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL open the 2020 season in Dallas against the Renegades on February 9th.