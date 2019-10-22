LISTEN: Keith Urban Brings In Eric Church For ‘We Were’ Duet

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Absolutely LOVE the new Keith Urban record “We Were” that’s being played all over the country, and chances are you’ve heard it on New Country 92.3, but to add Eric Church to the vocals? Consider this brand new version a match made in heaven, or, in Nashville. Eric is actually one of the writers on the song, along with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde, so adding him to the song was basically a no-brainer.

“I heard that my buddy Eric was a writer on ‘We Were,’ so I thought ‘hey, what a cool opportunity for people to get to hear a writer singing,’” Keith says. “I think this guy could be really big!”

Check out the song below and let us know if you like the new version better than the original at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman