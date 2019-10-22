Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: TX State of Emergency, CVS Drones & Parents Stealing Halloween Candy
October 22, 2019
1. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration after severe weather slammed north Texas Sunday.
2. Imagine getting CVS prescriptions delivered to your door, by drone.
3. More than three quarters of parents admit to stealing their kid’s Halloween candy.
