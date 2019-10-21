WATCH: Hootie & The Blowfish Release Brand New Song ‘Hold On’

Photo by: Donald Bowers/Getty Images

I found myself all giddy over the weekend when I was browsing Youtube and saw that Hootie & The Blowfish released a new song called “Hold On” on Thursday. Imagine my excitement when I found out the song was co-written by country superstar Chris Stapleton. We had an idea that new music would be dropping soon since their latest project Imperfect Circle is available for preorder and due out November 1st. Now we have it!

Check out the song below, click the preorder link here and let us know if you’re excited for the new Hootie record at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

