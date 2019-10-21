Final ‘Rise of Skywalker’ trailer debuts

NEW YORK (AP) — The final trailer for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted Monday, offering a fleeting glimpse of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia embracing Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

The spot generally struck an elegiac note of finality. “The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20, is the last chapter in the now nine-part Skywalker saga. Even C-3PO appears wistful, saying he’s taking “one last look at my friends” presumably before the film’s climactic showdown.

Of course, “Star Wars” is light years away from ending. Multiple new trilogies are being developed. The series “The Mandalorian” will soon debut on Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus.

Monday’s trailer coincided with tickets going on sale. Atom Tickets said “Skywalker” sold more tickets in its first hour than any movie in its seven-year history.