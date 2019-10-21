Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

October 21, 2019

US takes step to require DNA samples from asylum-seekers

Trump blasts critics who pushed him to cancel G-7 at Doral

Trump viewed Ukraine as adversary, not ally, witnesses say

US diplomat set to take center stage in impeachment inquiry

‘Just too much’: Meet the uber-rich who want a wealth tax

AP-NORC poll: Americans agree on many aspects of US identity

Klobuchar tries to turn debate spotlight into momentum

US may now keep some troops in Syria to guard oilfields

The Latest: Pelosi says Trump “most afraid” of Schiff

US diplomat drawn into Trump’s Ukraine effort set to testify