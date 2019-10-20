North Macedonia leaders agree on April 12 election date

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s political leaders have agreed that an early election will be held next year, following the European Union’s decision not to begin membership talks.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said late Sunday after a meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski that the leaders of the main political parties had agreed that the “most suitable” date for the vote is April 12, eight months before parliament’s four-year term is due to expire.

Zaev had asked Saturday for an early election, speaking of his “disappointment and outrage” on the EU’s failure to start membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

France, supported by Denmark and the Netherlands, strongly opposed membership talks, calling for an overhaul of the procedure to admit new members.