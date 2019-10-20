Edmonds runs for 3 TDs, Cards top Giants in Barkley’s return

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Chase Edmonds rushed for career highs of 126 yards and three touchdowns, overshadowing the return of Giants star running back Saquon Barkley in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-21 victory over New York on a soggy Sunday.

The game was billed as a matchup of rookie quarterbacks Kyler Murray of the Cardinals (3-3-1) and Daniel Jones of the Giants (2-5), and both gave glimpses why they were the first and sixth overall choices in the draft, respectively.

But, Edmonds stole the show, scoring on runs of 20, 20 and 22 yards. The Cardinals defense also got four sacks and a forced fumble from Chandler Jones, Jordan Hicks had an interception and Patrick Peterson had a sack and forced fumble to seal the Cardinals’ third straight win. It’s the first time Arizona has won three consecutive games since 2015.

Murray finished 14 of 21 for 104 yards with no interceptions. Zane Gonzalez kicked field goal of 47 and 35, the last coming after the forced fumble by Peterson, who was playing in his first game after a six-game suspension for using performance enhancers.

The loss was the third straight for the Giants, who allowed Jones to be sacked a season-high eight times. Jones finished 22 of 35 for 223 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Ellison. Eli Penny scored on a punted punt.

Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries, scored on a 7-yard run to get the Giants within 24-21 with 8:13 to go.

The Cardinals scored the first three times they had the ball with Edmonds scampering in almost untouched on his 20-yard runs. The second was set up by Hicks’ interception. Gonzalez ended the third scoring drive with a 47-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

New York needed only 96 seconds to get back into the game. Jones capped a four-play, 79-yard drive with his TD toss to Ellison to get the Giants on the scoreboard.

Michael Thomas, a Pro Bowl pick on special teams last season, blocked a punt by Andy Lee in the end zone on the ensuing series. Penny recovered for the touchdown to make it 17-14.

Chandler Jones’ sack and recovery led to the third touchdown by Edmonds, who played at Fordham — the New York City university which late Giants owner Wellington Mara attended.

NOTES: Arizona’s Dennis Gardeck partially blocked a punt by Riley Dixon punt early in third quarter and it still went 38 yards. … Arizona players and coaches high-fived 10-year-year-old Matthew Gierer after a good job on national anthem.

