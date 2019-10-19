Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

October 19, 2019

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral

Defense chief: US troops leaving Syria to go to western Iraq

Tulsi Gabbard elevated in Iowa by Clinton spat

‘I am back,’ Bernie Sanders tells supporters at NYC rally

Impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it

GOP congressman weighing impeachment won’t seek new term

Democratic voters concentrate on candidates, not impeachment

Trump outstripping Obama on pace of executive orders

Finance officials pledge to combat global economic slowdown

FBI tests find no evidence of wrongdoing in Dominican deaths