Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

October 19, 2019

Defense chief: US troops leaving Syria to go to western Iraq

UK’s Johnson asks for Brexit delay, but argues against it

Turkey wants Syrian forces to leave border areas, aide says

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral

Hong Kong activist stabbed as protesters gird for march

Trump outstripping Obama on pace of executive orders

In many parts of Mexico, government ceded battle to cartels

Impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it

Nestor heads into Georgia after tornados damage Florida

Chile’s president rolls back subway fare hike amid protests