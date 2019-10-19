AP Top News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Defense chief: US troops leaving Syria to go to western Iraq UK’s Johnson asks for Brexit delay, but argues against it Turkey wants Syrian forces to leave border areas, aide says Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral Hong Kong activist stabbed as protesters gird for march Trump outstripping Obama on pace of executive orders In many parts of Mexico, government ceded battle to cartels Impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it Nestor heads into Georgia after tornados damage Florida Chile’s president rolls back subway fare hike amid protests