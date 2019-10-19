Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top International News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

October 19, 2019

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral

UK’s Johnson asks for Brexit delay, but argues against it

Turkey wants Syrian forces to leave border areas, aide says

15 dead after Russian dam collapse floods dormitories

Bolivians pick between Evo Morales and change in tight vote

Ethiopia’s Nobel-winning leader launches million-copy book

South Sudan opposition leader returns to meet with president

The Latest: Syria Kurds say they will withdraw from border

Failed raid against El Chapo’s son leaves 8 dead in Mexico

Chile’s president rolls back subway fare hike amid protests