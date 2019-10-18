Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, Cleto Cordero, & John Baumann Create ‘The Panhandlers’

Josh Abbott Band Instagram

Could this be Nashville’s newest SUPERGROUP? Sounds like it has the making of one, as Josh Abbott Band announced on Thursday a new project called The Panhandlers that includes fellow Texans William Clark Green, Cleto Cordero, and John Baumann. The news came from Abbott’s Instagram page with a cool new logo as well. Official enough for us.

We’ll hopefully know more by early next year. Let us know if you’re excited for the new project at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

