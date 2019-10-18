AP Top Sports News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

LeMahieu, Hicks lift Yanks over Astros, close to 3-2 in ALCS Verlander can’t close out Yanks; ALCS heads back to Houston AP Source: Chiefs QB Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks In bullpen battle, Yanks can even ALCS vs Astros in Game 6 Sabathia has dislocated shoulder, big league career over Fields leads No. 4 Ohio State past Northwestern 52-3 Nats eye good Series starts from Scherzer, Strasburg et al NBA says Chinese wanted Morey’s firing; China denies claim McVay: Jalen Ramsey expected to play for Rams at Atlanta Ricky Williams’ Heisman sells for auction-record $504,000