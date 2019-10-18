After deadly shooting, Pittsburgh synagogue plans reopening

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leaders of a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 worshippers were fatally shot last year say they want to renovate the building into what they hope will be a “center for Jewish life in the United States” and a symbol against hatred.

Plans unveiled Friday for the Tree of Life synagogue include places for worship; memorial, education and social events; classrooms and exhibitions.

Tree of Life’s Executive Director Barb Feige says returning to the building will honor those killed on Oct. 27, 2018.

Federal prosecutors have charged 47-year-old Robert Bowers in the massacre. They are seeking the death penalty. His lawyers say the case would be over by now if prosecutors had accepted his guilty plea in return for a life term without parole.