Adam Lambert: Happy to see more LGBTQ artists find success

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Lambert, who rose on the music scene as the runner-up on “America Idol” in 2009, says he’s happy to see more mainstream LGBTQ artists find major success.

Says Lambert: “I think it’s less taboo to be queer in the music industry now because there’s so many cases you can point to like, ‘Oh, it worked for him. It worked for her.'”

One person Lambert points to is “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X, who announced he was gay while his song was on top of the Billboard charts.

Lambert says he “can relate to someone like Lil Nas X who waited until a song went to No. 1 to be like, ‘By the way, I’m gay.'”

Lambert is hoping to move the needle with his own music. He released the EP “Velvet: Side A” last month.