AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Political News

October 16, 2019

Golf buddies no more? Trump, Graham swing apart over Syria

Biden: Syria withdrawal proves Trump is a ‘complete failure’

Republican lawmakers unmuzzled in rebuking Trump on Syria

Trump dismisses Syria concerns; Dems walk out of WH meeting

Pence’s mission to Turkey could be his most significant yet

Envoy key to Ukraine debate is due up in impeachment inquiry

Warren, candidate with the answers, dodges tax hike question

Book: Trump mulled order to close parts of VA health system

Diplomat says politicization of foreign policy disturbed him

Man accused in probe of Giuliani associates is freed on bail