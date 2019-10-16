Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:40 a.m. EDT

October 16, 2019

Trump dismisses Syria concerns; Dems walk out of WH meeting

Syrian forces enter key border town, blocking Turkish plans

Diplomat says politicization of foreign policy disturbed him

Cause for hope and caution following police shooting in home

Workers celebrate deal with GM, show union power in industry

Chicago teachers to strike in nation’s 3rd largest district

APNewsBreak: Skeleton unearthed beneath California peak

‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely’s wife killed; son shot by deputies

Envoy key to Ukraine debate is due up in impeachment inquiry

Parents of killed teen reject Trump’s attempted introduction