AP Top International News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Syrian forces enter key border town, blocking Turkish plans Brexit talks inch closer to a deal ahead of summit Diplomat says politicization of foreign policy disturbed him South Korean soccer team tells of ‘rough’ match in Pyongyang Frustration and pride in Canada after a year of legal pot Police, protesters clash in Catalonia for 3rd night Bus near Saudi holy city of Mecca crashes, killing 35 people Hammer attack, thwarted speech stir more chaos in Hong Kong Troops in Kashmir exchange fire, 4 civilians killed Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions