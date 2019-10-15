Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

October 15, 2019

Fearing US abandonment, Kurds kept back channels wide open

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar endorse Bernie Sanders for president

What to watch in Washington: The debate or the Nats?

The Latest: Bush-DeGeneres friendship prompts final question

Sondland prepared to deny he was warned about Ukraine work

House Democrats not easing up on impeachment probe

George Conway donates to Trump’s GOP primary challenger

Hunter Biden denies wrongdoing in Ukraine, China dealings

Warren’s call to exit Mideast would end longstanding policy

Ex-Rep. Sessions subpoenaed in Giuliani grand jury probe