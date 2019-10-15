AP Top International News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Vivid details emerge on Ukraine as impeachment quickens
Russia seeks to cement its role as power broker in Syria
EU: Brexit deal in sight but UK must still do more
Kim vows to fight US sanctions, visits sacred N. Korean peak
Hong Kong tells US not to interfere after Congress OKs bills
Haiti president breaks silence, says will not resign
Mexico: Families of slain police angry, AMLO defends policy
After ending protests, Ecuador faces dire economic outlook
As NBA-China tweet rift continues, James enters spotlight
Vietnam bans animated ‘Abominable’ over South China Sea map