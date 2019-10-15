AP Top International News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Vivid details emerge on Ukraine as impeachment quickens Russia seeks to cement its role as power broker in Syria EU: Brexit deal in sight but UK must still do more Kim vows to fight US sanctions, visits sacred N. Korean peak Hong Kong tells US not to interfere after Congress OKs bills Haiti president breaks silence, says will not resign Mexico: Families of slain police angry, AMLO defends policy After ending protests, Ecuador faces dire economic outlook As NBA-China tweet rift continues, James enters spotlight Vietnam bans animated ‘Abominable’ over South China Sea map