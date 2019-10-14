ICYMI: Fan Dresses Their Kid Up As Morgan Wallen And Absolutely Nails It

Twitter

I happened to be browsing through Twitter on Saturday while watching college football and I came across this gem. A Morgan Wallen fan tweeted the JingleFest star a picture of their child who was rockin’ the mullet and cut-off flannel for Halloween this year. I have to say, this is ON POINT. Parker Sue is gonna be tough to conquer.

Check out the post below and let us know if you’ve ever dressed your kids up as your favorite stars at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

I think Parker Sue nailed it. What do you think, @MorganWallen ? pic.twitter.com/dtilGcOeTG — A. Chaddy Jenks (@achadwick10) October 12, 2019

@iamholleman