AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Texas officer charged with murder, resigns after shooting
Latest deadly police shooting raises questions about tactics
The Latest: $200,000 bond set for ex-cop charged with murder
California regulator criticizes utility over power outages
Do California power shutoffs work? Hard to know, experts say
Chicago teachers may test unions’ ‘social justice’ strategy
Some states celebrate indigenous people instead of Columbus
Parents of crash victim urge diplomat’s wife to return to UK
Releasing gun photo inappropriate, Fort Worth chief says
Farrow details lack of enthusiasm at NBC for Weinstein story