AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

6 questions that loom over the crowded Democratic debate
White House: Trump condemns violent parody, hasn’t seen it
Former White House adviser objected to ambassador’s ouster
Biden, Warren, Sanders face scrutiny at Democratic debate
Is Ohio in play? GOP tilt working against Democrats
AP Interview: Sanders details plan to ‘end corporate greed’
High court to consider state role in prosecuting immigrants
Trump imposes sanctions on Turkey, threatens its economy
‘Nothing-burger’: US-China truce leaves big issues for later
Indicted congressman seeks GOP nod for another term