AP Top International News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Turkey widens invasion as Syrian army returns to northeast US pullout from Syria leaves a major prize for its foes Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists 3 EU nations say Brexit talks likely to go beyond summit Ecuador crisis weakens president, strengthens indigenous More victims, more damage found in Japan typhoon aftermath 3 economists who study poverty win Nobel Prize ‘Glory to Ukraine’: Nationalist groups protest president Parents of crash victim urge diplomat’s wife to return to UK Gunmen ambush police convoy in Mexico; kill 13 and wound 9