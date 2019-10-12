California to ban smoking on state parks, beaches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is banning smoking on state parks and beaches.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday he had signed a law that bans smoking at the state’s roughly 280 parks and 340 miles (547 kilometers) of coastline. It also bans disposing cigar and cigarette waste in the same places. Violations of the law will be punishable by a fine of up to $25.

It covers smoking traditional cigarettes as well as using electric smoking devices. Smoking will still be allowed in parking lots at beaches and parks.

Film and television productions can still allow people to smoke on state property with the proper permits.

State lawmakers have been trying to pass the ban for several years. Former Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, vetoed it several times.

It takes effect Jan. 1.