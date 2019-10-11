AP Top International News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

Turkish forces advance in Syria as US troops come under fire Tokyo eerily quiet, bracing for worst typhoon in 6 decades US-China issues of dispute remain vast despite trade truce Ethiopia’s reformist PM Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel peace prize China’s president in India for summit amid Kashmir tensions Alexei Leonov, 1st human to walk in space, dies in Moscow Iran says missiles strike its oil tanker off Saudi Arabia EU, UK extend talks, push harder to avoid a no-deal Brexit Thousands of protesters in Haiti loot stores, battle police Ecuador clash site has party clowns, recycling, tear gas