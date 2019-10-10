Judge to hear arguments on stopping suits against Sacklers

How much members of the Sackler family should be held accountable for the role their company, Purdue Pharma, played in the nation’s opioid crisis will be at the center of a hearing in federal bankruptcy court.

State attorneys general who are pressing separate state claims against the Sacklers want their cases to continue even as Purdue’s bankruptcy case plays out. They will make that argument on Friday before a bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York.

Purdue, maker of the painkiller OxyContin, argues that allowing the separate Sackler lawsuits to go ahead will imperil its proposed nationwide settlement, which could be worth as much as $12 billion over time.

