AP Top Business News at 12:38 a.m. EDT

UAW-GM strike proving costly to more than workers, automaker UAW letter to GM indicates that strike won’t end quickly Judge to hear arguments on stopping suits against Sacklers California businesses face reality of electrical outages GM workers worry about paying bills as strike continues US consumer prices unchanged in September Retiree checks to rise modestly amid push to expand benefits Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher on trade optimism Fed approves rules loosening Dodd-Frank bank restrictions Trump says US-China trade talks are ‘going very well’